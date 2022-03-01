Sanctions Russia, Apple Pay makes the first cuts: removed two Russian banks

The first Russian bank to end its partnership with Apple Pay prematurely is Novikombank, disappeared from the list published on the Apple support pages regarding the banking institutions allowed on the mobile payment platform. The second follows closely, and it is Promsvyazbank. Apple updated its list a few hours ago, but the practical effects of sanctions imposed on Russia due to the war in Ukraine had already been visible for days, and not only on Apple Pay.

As we have told you, in fact, the customers of the affected banks could not use their cards or even make online payments if one of the countries that applied the sanctions against Russia was involved in the transaction. The measure of the past few hours of Apple on Novikombank and Promsvyazbank it could be followed by otherssimilar, to remove the other Russian banks involved in the sanctions from the list of those compatible with Apple Pay.