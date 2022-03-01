Sanctions Russia, Apple Pay makes the first cuts: removed two Russian banks

The first Russian bank to end its partnership with Apple Pay prematurely is Novikombank, disappeared from the list published on the Apple support pages regarding the banking institutions allowed on the mobile payment platform. The second follows closely, and it is Promsvyazbank. Apple updated its list a few hours ago, but the practical effects of sanctions imposed on Russia due to the war in Ukraine had already been visible for days, and not only on Apple Pay.
As we have told you, in fact, the customers of the affected banks could not use their cards or even make online payments if one of the countries that applied the sanctions against Russia was involved in the transaction. The measure of the past few hours of Apple on Novikombank and Promsvyazbank it could be followed by otherssimilar, to remove the other Russian banks involved in the sanctions from the list of those compatible with Apple Pay.
- VTB Bank
- Sovcombank
- Novikombank (already removed)
- Promsvyazbank (already removed)
- Bank Otkritie
It’s a “powerful” measure that of the Applebecause in fact it cuts out Russian banks regardless of the annotation on the nation: Novikombank and Promsvyazbank out of Apple Pay means that they are no longer accepted by the platform, and therefore that it will no longer be possible to pay with instruments attributable to the two institutions through Apple Pay also in countries that have not applied sanctions.
Apple Pay and Google Pay no longer work on Moscow’s metro system, leading to long queues as people fumble about for cash pic.twitter.com/ezaLZneKiJ
– Jason Corcoran (@jason_corcoran) February 28, 2022
Meanwhile, Twitter gives us an image of practical consequences borne by Russian citizens, specifically by those who use the Moscow metro. The blocking of Apple Pay and Google Pay caused gatherings at the turnstiles of passengers accustomed to digital payments and little to those by cash, which in any case is scarce. It is a small snapshot of a conflict whose consequences fall and will also fall on the millions of Russians who disapprove of Putin’s choice.
