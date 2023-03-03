5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsSamsung's solution to green energy laws is to dim 8K TVs out...

Samsung’s solution to green energy laws is to dim 8K TVs out of the box

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
2023 03 01 image 19.jpg
2023 03 01 image 19.jpg
- Advertisement -

Bottom line: Samsung has found a way to comply with new EU power consumption regulations that’ll allow the Korean electronics giant to continue to sell 8K televisions in the European Union. The workaround highlights the bureaucratic silliness that often takes place in the regulatory space.

Samsung lobbied for the EU to reconsider its stance on 8K TVs. Per the energy efficiency index (EEI), 8K displays and microLED-equipped devices sold from March 1, 2023 must have the same EEI as 4K displays.

8K sets have four times as many pixels as same-sized 4K models. What’s more, they require more powerful processors to upscale images to 8K quality from their native resolutions. Limiting an 8K set to 4K power consumption levels seems unreasonable, but the EU refused to play ball. This left Samsung no choice but to either pull its entire 2023 8K TV lineup from the region or come up with a workaround.

- Advertisement -

To comply with regulations, Samsung will ship 2023 8K TVs in the EU with their brightness set to a very low level by default. What’s more, the brightness setting for the low-power preset is locked and can’t be changed by the user.

Does Elon Musk still want Twitter?
  • TAGS

A complete disaster, you say? Not quite as the devil is in the details. As Forbes highlights, Samsung is shipping sets running a low-power mode by default. Apparently, the EU is perfectly fine with users switching to another preset picture mode that isn’t bound by limitations on brightness. What’s more, the brightness setting on non-eco modes is fully adjustable.

- Advertisement -

In the end, this whole fiasco is much ado about nothing. Samsung simply has to ship sets running eco mode out of the box. That’s it. Buyers are free to switch out of eco mode and fine-tune the set’s brightness as they see fit. Samsung said it is even going to include a section about picture presets during the initial setup process to raise awareness of the eco mode situation. This should ensure that even those with zero technical prowess will know to switch picture modes to unlock the set’s full capabilities.

Image credit: Erik Mclean

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

If Apple continues to raise prices, it is likely that alternatives will have to be found (Opinion)

We have always known that Apple's prices are not what they say, popular. ...
iphone

The best mobiles of MWC23, with their corresponding video

The Mobile World Congress 2023 has returned to what it was years ago. ...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.