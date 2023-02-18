Samsung’s new security solution tackles zero-click attacks

With the rise of zero-click attacks, that is, attacks in which users become victims of malware without having carried out any interaction with their devices, attacks being increasingly difficult to detect, simply being enough to receive an image that contains malicious code inside, from Samsung they have just presented a solution called Message Guard, taking into account that one of the main ways used by attackers are messaging applications.

Starting today, Message Guard will initially work with Samsung and Google’s message management applications on mobile devices from the Galaxy S23 family, although it will gradually extend it to other families of Galaxy mobiles and tablets that have One UI 5.1. or higher throughout the current year.



- Advertisement -

Samsung also has the doors open to the fact that, as part of its philosophy of open collaboration, its new solution can also work with third-party messaging applications in the future.

That’s how it works

The company explains that its new solution acts as an advanced “sandbox”, or a kind of virtual quarantine, working invisibly, in the background and without the need for activation by the user.

In this way, upon the arrival of any image file in PNG, JPG/JPEG, GIF, ICO, WEBP, BMP and WBMP format that is potentially malicious, it will automatically be isolated from the rest of the device, preventing the file from executing the possible code malicious affecting the rest of the system.

Message Guard will verify the file little by little, in a controlled environment, to make sure it does not affect the rest of the system, according to the company, whose solution means that:

So where before you could be compromised without doing anything, you are now protected from zero-click exploits without lifting a finger.

Complementing other security solutions

- Advertisement -

The company puffs its chest before the launch of its latest security solution to date, also highlighting the award-winning Samsung Knox, responsible for providing security and privacy protections in other areas of the system.

Some may come to mind situations of zero-click attacks in which, a few years ago, the introduction of NSO Group’s Pegasus software was achieved in the mobile phones of journalists, politicians and activists, and even large businessmen.

More info/Image Credit: Samsung