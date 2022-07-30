Samsung’s new feature will prevent your data from being stolen when your phone is repaired

Samsung could have the solution so that our data is protected when we have to leave the mobile in the technical service for repair.

It is a new function that will protect all the content of the mobile until it returns to our hands again. We tell you what it is.

This is the new Samsung function that will protect the private content of your mobile

When our mobile breaks, accessing our data or content is no longer a problem because we usually have everything in the cloud. However, some doubts and fears arise when we have to take the mobile for repair, since we could be giving access to our photographs, videos and personal data.

Samsung seems to have the solution to this problem, as mentioned in The Verge. Samsung is rolling out a new called “Repair Mode” that aims to protect users’ data when they take their Galaxy phones in for service.

This feature was spotted in a statement from Samsung in Korea as they plan to release it on the Galaxy S21 via a software update:

‘Repair Mode’ is a feature that allows you to selectively disclose data when repairing a smartphone and fundamentally blocks concerns about access or leakage of personal information that may occur during the repair process through some private companies .

The dynamic appears to be simple. Once the user activates this function from the mobile settings, the device reboots and it will no longer be possible to access data or content on the mobile. So anyone who enters the mobile will only see the pre-installed apps.

In order to bring the mobile to the “normal” state and view all the content saved on the device, the user will have to disable the function. A process that only the owner of the mobile can carry out, since biometric data authentication will be requested.

In a first stage, this function will be available for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and only in Korea, but they promise to extend this dynamic in the future.