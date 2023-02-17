Samsung’s latest crazy idea: A watch that projects onto your hand

- Advertisement -

Samsung was one of the first brands to launch a smartphone with a built-in projector over a decade ago. Now, a new patent application suggests that the brand is looking to extend that functionality to its smart watches A patent application reveals a conceptual device similar to a Galaxy Watch that can project information from the outside of its casing to the back of the user’s hand user. According to the description, the projector incorporates several lenses and LED emitters aligned in an arc. You can mirror the main screen and project images and videos on the back of your hand. The patent describes that the tiny projector would be able to “display information other than what appears on the display module.” Some of the use cases described include the projection of broadcasts and multimedia content. Samsung also describes that the LEDs inside the projector could adjust their luminance and focal length on the fly to ensure optimal viewing. We can only wait to see more information and a working prototype of this patent, although, as with all patents, there is no certainty that Samsung will go ahead with this project. Note: The image on the cover of the news corresponds to the LumiWatch, a prototype created by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and ASU Tech that turns your arm into a touch surface.