Samsung’s HDR10+ standard boosts presence in gaming and set-top boxes

Announced in 2017, the HDR10+ standard was developed by Samsung in partnership with Amazon, a cheaper alternative for studios and manufacturers to Dolby Vision, using dynamic, pre-coded metadata to allow creators to adjust image colors frame-by-frame , maintaining a similar quality of high dynamic range, but still with some absences, such as support for TVs with 10,000 nit and 12-bit color encoding.

Since then the technology has been embraced in devices from different brands and now specifically it has expanded its presence in the gaming and set-top box sector.

In collaboration with Amazon, KT and NVIDIA, Samsung is bringing HDR10+ Gaming, announced late last year, to more TVs and gaming monitors. At the same time, KT, the main telecommunications operator in South Korea, will provide real-time HDR10+ video streaming with a new set-top box that is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2023.