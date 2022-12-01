Samsung’s HDR10+ standard boosts presence in gaming and set-top boxes

Announced in 2017, the HDR10+ standard was developed by Samsung in partnership with Amazon, a cheaper alternative for studios and manufacturers to Dolby Vision, using dynamic, pre-coded metadata to allow creators to adjust image colors frame-by-frame , maintaining a similar quality of high dynamic range, but still with some absences, such as support for TVs with 10,000 nit and 12-bit color encoding.
Since then the technology has been embraced in devices from different brands and now specifically it has expanded its presence in the gaming and set-top box sector.
In collaboration with Amazon, KT and NVIDIA, Samsung is bringing HDR10+ Gaming, announced late last year, to more TVs and gaming monitors. At the same time, KT, the main telecommunications operator in South Korea, will provide real-time HDR10+ video streaming with a new set-top box that is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2023.
Apple, which has favored Dolby Vision over the years, recently added HDR10+ to the 3rd generation Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV Plus app on smart TVs. Last month, Nvidia revealed that it will bring HDR10+ support to laptops and gaming PCs using GeForce RTX and GeForce GTX 16 series graphics cards. Samsung also released HDR10+ Adaptive last year to compete with Dolby Vision IQ.
The South Korean giant claims that since it started rolling out the HDR10+ standard, more than 6,000 certified products have been released by 142 member companies around the world.
Still, Dolby Vision has shown faster growth compared to HDR10+ over the last couple of years, thanks to momentum from Apple and competing Samsung TV brands. However, there are rumors that Google could bring HDR10+ under a larger umbrella brand for HDR video and multi-dimensional audio to compete with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.