Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftSamsung's HDR10+ standard boosts presence in gaming and set-top boxes

Samsung’s HDR10+ standard boosts presence in gaming and set-top boxes

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung's HDR10+ standard boosts presence in gaming and set-top boxes
- Advertisement -

Announced in 2017, the HDR10+ standard was developed by Samsung in partnership with Amazon, a cheaper alternative for studios and manufacturers to Dolby Vision, using dynamic, pre-coded metadata to allow creators to adjust image colors frame-by-frame , maintaining a similar quality of high dynamic range, but still with some absences, such as support for TVs with 10,000 nit and 12-bit color encoding.

Since then the technology has been embraced in devices from different brands and now specifically it has expanded its presence in the gaming and set-top box sector.

In collaboration with Amazon, KT and NVIDIA, Samsung is bringing HDR10+ Gaming, announced late last year, to more TVs and gaming monitors. At the same time, KT, the main telecommunications operator in South Korea, will provide real-time HDR10+ video streaming with a new set-top box that is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2023.


- Advertisement -

Apple, which has favored Dolby Vision over the years, recently added HDR10+ to the 3rd generation Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV Plus app on smart TVs. Last month, Nvidia revealed that it will bring HDR10+ support to laptops and gaming PCs using GeForce RTX and GeForce GTX 16 series graphics cards. Samsung also released HDR10+ Adaptive last year to compete with Dolby Vision IQ.

The South Korean giant claims that since it started rolling out the HDR10+ standard, more than 6,000 certified products have been released by 142 member companies around the world.

Still, Dolby Vision has shown faster growth compared to HDR10+ over the last couple of years, thanks to momentum from Apple and competing Samsung TV brands. However, there are rumors that Google could bring HDR10+ under a larger umbrella brand for HDR video and multi-dimensional audio to compete with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

The Apple MacBook Pro will take a big leap in its power, how will they achieve it?

It was already known that Manzana He was taking an important step when...
Gaming

Prime Gaming’s December Free Games

Amazon has presented the games that will begin to be free on its Prime...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.