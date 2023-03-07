Samsung’s foldables should face tougher competition in 2023

A samsung currently dominates the global market for folding cell phones, but the South Korean manufacturer sees competitors move to grow in this segment as they these models continue to grow in popularity. Data collected by the consultancy specializing in market analysis Display Supply Chain indicate that at least 10 different smartphone brands are expected to launch at least 37 models of foldable devices in 2023 alone.





Of that total, 16 templates should be in flip format and around 20 will have a book-like design. The numbers represent a significant increase in one year, considering that they were launched 19 different foldable smartphones in 2022. It is worth remembering that the line foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the best seller overall right now and the family Galaxy Z Fold leads in the model subcategory book-like. The South Korean brand already preparing your next generation of foldableswhich should arrive in August.

