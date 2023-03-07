Samsung’s foldables should face tougher competition in 2023

A samsung currently dominates the global market for folding cell phones, but the South Korean manufacturer sees competitors move to grow in this segment as they these models continue to grow in popularity.
Data collected by the consultancy specializing in market analysis Display Supply Chain indicate that at least 10 different smartphone brands are expected to launch at least 37 models of foldable devices in 2023 alone.
Of that total, 16 templates should be in flip format and around 20 will have a book-like design. The numbers represent a significant increase in one year, considering that they were launched 19 different foldable smartphones in 2022.
It is worth remembering that the line foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the best seller overall right now and the family Galaxy Z Fold leads in the model subcategory book-like. The South Korean brand already preparing your next generation of foldableswhich should arrive in August.
The consultancy further estimates that around 19 million foldables will be shipped by all OEMs this year. Foldable panel shipments will exceed 22 million and around 20 million devices will be produced in 2023.
Previous reports have pointed out that Samsung sold nearly 12 million foldables in 2022, outperforming all other manufacturers combined. The company intends to increase that number to 15 million this year. with the new Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.
And you, do you believe that Samsung can lose the leadership of this segment? Tell us in the comments down below!