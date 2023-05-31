Samsung’s foldable cameras would be lagging behind the competition

A samsung Handily dominates the foldable smartphone market. This is due to the fact that the company bet on this segment a few years ago, but the South Korean brand watches its competitors move and seems not to be worried. An article published on the SamMobile website, which specializes in producing content about Samsung, pointed out that the company stopped in time especially in relation to the cameras of its foldable devices, with few evolutions and nothing so big foreseen.





In the past four years, Samsung has only updated its zoom camera once. O Galaxy Z Fold 4 it brought a 10 MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom compared to a 12 MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom. The zoom range has improved slightly, but it has come at the expense of the camera’s resolution. In comparison, the latest foldable smartphones like the Google Pixel Fold and the Huawei Mate X3offer telephoto cameras with up to 5x optical zoom.





Based on recent leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will not bring changes to the hardware of the cameras. Rumors claim that the next foldable will continue to use a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP telephoto with 3x zoom. OnePlus Nord, the first impressions on the good-priced 5G smartphone For comparison purposes, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a main camera of 200 MP, a camera ultrawide 12 MP and two 10 MP telephoto cameras (3x and 10x). The Galaxy Z Flip line has 12 MP sensors, while rivals use 50 MP on their flips.





The article of SamMobile points out that the rivals’ foldables don’t completely beat the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold in camera quality, but it argues that Samsung needs to maintain its supremacy by regularly upgrading its sensors. Finally, it is worth noting that The competition tends to increase for Samsung in the foldable segment, and the company should not rest on its laurels. Rumors also suggest that Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone In the next years. And you, do you believe that Samsung should look more closely at the cameras of its foldables? Tell us in the comments down below!