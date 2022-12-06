Samsung Z Fold, S Pen slot and other improvements with the next generations

- Advertisement -

Samsung was the first to attack the market for folding devices, although it was not the first to have arrived in an absolute sense. Yet its Z Fold and Z Flip range is the most popular on the markets and has now reached its fourth generation, without suffering from particularly fierce competitors for now.

This is a business in which Samsung believes a lot, much to speculate an 80% growth by 2025. So it was reported by the company itself during a meeting with the main component suppliers, when it was noted that sooner or later Apple will also enter this market. There is talk of 2024, but Samsung is convinced that the entrance of the Cupertino company will take place not with a smartphone, but rather with an iPad or a foldable Mac. In the South Korean market, where Samsung has a certain advantage, the company has noticed that the pace of transition from iPhone to one of the foldable Z-line, has grown 3-4 times in the age group between 20 and 30 years, a sign that these are the new premium devices preferred by young people.

Also according to Samsung, those who have tried a folding in 90% of cases will not go back when they will have to change their smartphone, demonstrating a very high level of satisfaction. But the road to gaining market share is long and to date leaflets represent only 1% of the total number of smartphones in circulation. How do you go about increasing these percentages? The Korean company has some ideas on this.

To increase the popularity of these devices, Samsung wants to further decrease the total size, weight and center fold on the display, not forgetting that the resistance must further improve to convince even the most skeptical to take the leap.

But that’s not all, according to the source one of the next improvements could be theintroduction of a slot for the S Pen, probably squaring the circle from a productivity point of view. It has been talked about for a long time and there are really many who yearn for this possibility, however Samsung is aware of it and with a good chance it could be one of the innovations of future models.

It seems that Samsung would have liked to have an even better main cam module in the Z Fold 4, but due to space and weight problems, they would have decided to compromise. There is also talk of software improvements at the top of the list, such as developing an interface that fits even better with the 4: 3 aspect ratio of the Z Fold series. For now only words, which of course we hope will turn into facts already with the next generation of leaflets. We’ll see.

