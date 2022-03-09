Samsung would have decided: away the charger even from the low-end Galaxy

According to rumors, Samsung would have made a disruptive choice: no more chargers in the box on the Galaxy A and Galaxy M. It would be because it is the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, and such a decision “risks” triggering a domino effect. The environment certainly celebrates, unsatisfied expressions – we can imagine – by those who approach the purchase of a low-end phone with small budgets.

Samsung could justify the choice by giving reasons of character environmental but it would also benefit in terms of cost savings, being able to bring down the price lists of products, and supply, given that the chip crisis is not behind us and also the chargers integrate management circuits which, although not too refined, they imply the use of raw materials that are currently in short supply.

No in-box chargers for upcoming M & A series models

The indiscretion comes from the Twitter profile of the informer Yogesh Brar, who a few days ago shared the latest information collected on the Galaxy F23 (including the lack of the charger from the equipment) wondering how Samsung would have justified its removal on a smartphone worth 24,000 Indian rupees, about 280 euros. For the moment the accessory is included on all Galaxy except for the top of the range, where the choice to do without it dates back to last year’s Galaxy S21.

To remove it on almost all Galaxy would be, in fact, a choice that could affect the entire market. The benefits that would derive from the environment are not in question, if anything, doubts concern the reaction of developing markets. Samsung, like Apple, which in this sense has been the leader, would pack the cable charging / data transfer, but would save the planet millions of potential electronic waste per year.

At the time of Galaxy S21, Samsung explained the choice to remove the charger from the equipment:

We have found that more and more Galaxy users are reusing accessories they already own and are making sustainable choices to promote recycling. […] We believe that the gradual removal of chargers and earbuds from the device’s packaging can help address sustainable consumption issues and remove any pressure consumers might feel by continuing to receive unnecessary charging accessories with new smartphones.

We wrote: “The reference to the word” gradual “suggests that Samsung will still market devices with supplied chargers and headphones that transitioning to a line of devices that will give up unnecessary accessories will take some time.” That moment seems to have arrived.