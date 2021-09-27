Samsung works on technology to mimic the human brain

There is still a lot of work ahead, but Samsung believes it will succeed in “copying and pasting” the human brain onto networks of 3D chips.

They have found a way to develop “brain-shaped” chips using existing brain structures.

In his proposal there is a method that analyzes the network of neurons in the brain and clones it in the form of 3D neuromorphic chips, using an array of nanoelectrodes that studies the connections of the neurons of a human brain to paste them into a 3D memory network of solid state, although the form of storage is not defined yet (it could be RAM, for example).

Each memory unit would have a conductance that reflects the strength of each neural connection on the map. The result would be an effective return to “reverse engineering the brain” as scientists originally intended.

The idea is to give artificial intelligence a further push, which could end up behaving like real brains, ready to learn new things and adapt to changing conditions.

The machines of the future, with this system, could be completely autonomous, with true cognition, like those in movies that usually don’t end very well.

The problem is that a human brain has approximately 100 billion neurons with a thousand times more synaptic links, so that an ideal neuromorphic chip would need around 100 trillion memory units, a huge challenge for Samsung and any other hardware company. , although nothing impossible in the long term.

On the other hand, that virtual brain would have to be programmed, and that is something that few programmers would be willing to do in the medium term.