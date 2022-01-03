Samsung works on a perfect smart guitar to learn to play this instrument

The next edition of Consumer Electronic Show It is just around the corner. It is expected that the CES 2022 give your particular kick-off on January 3, if the Omicron variant does not cancel this important technological event. And, each edition of CES becomes the perfect setting for large manufacturers to show their news.

So far we have known some very interesting solutions, such as the new transparent OLED displays presented by LG. And now it’s the turn of Samsung whoThrough its C-Lab project incubator, it has presented a really curious product.

In case you do not know C-Lab, say that it is the laboratory where Samsung works on projects of one or more varied. Many concepts that come out of this incubator never see the light of day, but it does allow us to know some very interesting products.

A smart guitar and solutions that we will see at CES 2022

enlarge photo New Samsung app C-LAB

The last example we have in ZamStar, a tool that will allow you to synchronize your music with other users from all over the world to be able to enjoy a virtual band. In addition, this function will be compatible with a perfect gadget to learn to play the guitar.

More than anything because Samsung is working on a smart guitar that will feature a series of LED lights. The reason? The different lights They will light up so that you know at all times where to place your fingers to play the proper chord. A very fun and interesting way to learn to play this musical instrument.

But the thing does not end there, since you can record the music sessions with your friends to listen to it whenever you feel like it. On the other hand, the manufacturer works on Pilot, a solution based on artificial intelligence that will help the little ones in the house to learn how to use technology appropriately with the aim of avoiding future problems of mobile phone addiction, an increasingly growing problem throughout Southeast Asia.

Also, this project would join Innovision, which takes care of children’s eyesight. Through a viewer, this device will be able to detect strabismus problems and will even be able to monitor the development of the visual capacity of babies. A product that Samsung wants to end up being installed in all kindergartens in Korea.

Undoubtedly, three very interesting projects that will allow us to see how they work at the next edition of CES, which will be held once again in the city of Las Vegas.

