Search here...
MobileAndroid

Samsung, with the Galaxy S22 will also arrive two new wireless chargers

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

There are now just a few hours left until the launch of the new range of Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones and Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. The cards now seemed all uncovered, but there is still time for a small indiscretion relating to accessories: specifically of two wireless charging bases which, according to colleagues from WinFuture, will be the Wireless Charger EP-P2400 and the Duo Wireless Charger EP-P5400. It is easy to understand from the name what the differences are between the two models, and the images should clear up any remaining doubts. Note that each of the accessories will be available in both black and white.

The Duo model has an asymmetrical design with a slightly lowered pad and one perfectly flush with the external body: in this case there is a small circle that indicates the center of the charger and therefore the ideal position for matching the device to be charged. Note that icons of the ideal device type for each specific pad are also shown. Finally, there is a USB-C port for power.

Regarding the technical specifications of power / speed we do not know anything for sure, but it is safe to assume that they will push up to 15W – which should be the maximum speed supported by the Galaxy S22, barring a very unlikely collective crab taken by the various leakers in the last few weeks. We have no concrete information on prices or availability either. Appointment this afternoon from 16 onwards to find out all the details left!

Read:

The Samsung Galaxy M22 and M52 5G arrive in Spain with a discount for advance purchase: official prices and availability

Previous articlePixel Pass in Europe, here we are: registered trademark for the all in one subscription
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Samsung, with the Galaxy S22 will also arrive two new wireless chargers

There are now just a few hours left until the launch of the new range of Samsung Galaxy...
Android

Pixel Pass in Europe, here we are: registered trademark for the all in one subscription

  The European debut of Pixel Pass it's really close. Google has filed the Pixel Pass brand with the...
Tech News

Expiration meter: do not throw away more food

Before talking about Expiration Meter, what it is and what it offers, I think it is necessary to...
Tech News

They develop the first “closed circuit” brain, to study and control diseases

A research team from the University of Oxford set out to identify biomarkers that signify the state of...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

The Google Assistant is completely renewed in Wear OS and will soon arrive on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Apps 0
Despite the fact that they have been...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.