Samsung will sell users parts and tools to repair phones

Late last year, Apple announced a program to give “handyman” users access to Apple repair parts, tools, and manuals. Samsung has now followed the same steps and will make it easier for users to repair their own devices. Starting this summer, Samsung will sell customers the original parts and tools needed to repair their Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 smartphones, as well as their Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet. The company has partnered with iFixit to provide access to step-by-step repair guides. step, and plans to support more devices and fixes over time. Samsung says it’s launching the program to “promote a circular economy and minimize e-waste”, though it’s likely to respond to regulatory pressure. The European Union has introduced rules to guarantee the right to repair for large household appliances, and it is possible that in the future they will be fixed on mobile devices. Although manufacturers supply components and repair guides to consumers, this does not mean that it is a job available to everyone. If you do not have certain knowledge, the simplest thing is that you send your device to repair.