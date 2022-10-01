Samsung will sell refurbished Galaxy S22 series and other recent devices

The program Re-Newed, from Samsungwill be expanded to include newer model refurbished phones such as the S22, Galaxy A53tablets and s, as disclosed by the website TechRadar. The of this modality can be acquired for a lower cost. In the current operating model, the re-newed sells only cell phones that have already been owned and have been refurbished from older lines, for example, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 10.

Refurbished cell phones can be a good option for those who want to have newer devices and still save money. The great differential of these products is that they are tested and evaluated by engineers from the manufacturer itself. - Advertisement - In addition to ensuring the quality of the products, engineers carry out parts replacement and repairs that make the devices look like new. It is worth mentioning that, in addition to Samsung, the apple also sells refurbished appliances.

Remembering that Samsung also accepts branded cell phones of older models in exchange for money or discounts on the purchase of newer devices. These are precisely the smartphones refurbished and sold in the Re-Newed program. the appliances refurbished became more popular with the arrival of the global economic crisis caused by several factors, among them, the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which impacted the industry and society in a considerable way. And you, already bought cell phones refurbished? Tell us in the comments below!