Samsung will improve the sound for the DeX function of its devices

Little by little some of the secrets that the Samsung company has kept are revealed for its new user interface One UI 4.0 that it is already preparing and which will have as one of its great novelties the use of Android 12. Well, let another be known option that you are going to integrate and that surely many users will like because of the flexibility that it will give to its DeX function. This tool allows you to connect your compatible phone or tablet to a device so that you can easily use the device in question as if it were a computer. Thus, apart from being able to access all the hardware to be able to carry out actions (always based on the Google operating system), the user interface is changed, getting an aspect much more similar to what is seen on computers and, therefore Therefore, it is possible to increase productivity quite clearly. The case of one of the Samsung Community moderators, who generally know quite well what they are talking about, has confirmed that the Korean company is working on improving DeX and that, one of the most interesting advances that will be get, it will have to do with sound. In this way, the user experience will be improved both when playing multimedia content -such as videos- up to running presentations independently from the rest of the software that is running. The new option that will come to Samsung DeX Specifically what is going to be added is support for SoundAssitant. In this way, users will be able to gain greater control of everything that has to do with sound when using DeX, including unlocking some additional functions. Some examples of this is to be able to emit stereo or mono sound according to the needs; establish audio controls for each of the applications that are open (and thus be able to manage them individually); and even being able to use custom options such as the use of equalization. All this will come from the hand of One UI 4.0, an interface of which a test version is expected at the end of September and which could be a market reality by the end of the year. Therefore, it seems that it will not only be aesthetic advances that are going to be included in the well-known customization of the Korean company, and that there will also be news in what has to do with the functions that will be able to be used.