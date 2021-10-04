Samsung will improve the RAM of more mid-range phones via software. Which are?

In the middle of last September we talked to you about RAM Plus, a new Samsung function that allows you to improve the performance of your terminals. This tool debuted with the Galaxy A52s, an entry-level terminal with moderate features and that improves its limited performance through this tool. And now, the company has confirmed that this system to improve the RAM in a virtual way will reach more devices.

In case you do not know RAM Plus, say that it is a Samsung tool capable of allocating part of the internal storage space of any terminal to be used as virtual RAM. With this, it is possible to improve the performance of the device so that it can work faster when loading very heavy applications.

This function Allows you to add 4GB of virtual RAM to any device. For now, it should be noted that the amount of additional memory cannot be increased or decreased, nor can the RAM Plus function be deactivated in those models that have this option as standard. Although if you take into account that other brands, such as Realme, do have this function and allow you to increase or decrease virtual RAM, we can hope that Samsung’s tool will allow it in the future.

Ram Plus is coming to more Samsung devices

enlarge photo Samsung RAM Plus interface Sammobile

Now it seems that Samsung is going to expand the number of terminals compatible with this system. Or this is what emerges from the information that SamMobile colleagues have published, and in which they indicate that the function RAM Pus has just arrived on the Samsung Galaxy A52, in addition to the Galaxy Fold 3. This last terminal did not come with this tool when it hit the market, but this function was added later through a software update. Interestingly, other similar phones, such as the Galaxy S21 series, still do not have this feature to this day.

To say that If you have a phone from the Seoul-based manufacturer, you can check if you have received the RAM Plus function in Settings, Battery and device care and finally by clicking on memory.

Undoubtedly good news for users of an entry-level phone, since with this move the Korean manufacturer confirms that it will not be an exclusive function for the Samsung Galaxy A52s. Of course, if you have a mid-range or high-end phone, like the Galaxy Z Fold3, it is absolutely not worth losing 4 GB of internal storage to activate this virtual RAM. With the power of the phone itself it will be more than enough for any user.

>