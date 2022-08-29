Samsung will hold an event with the group BTS before launching the new foldables in Japan

Samsung will be holding an in partnership with K-Pop BTS in Tokyo until September 8. At first, the idea is to boost sales of its new , the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The aim is to give consumers an experience during the event, which will feature a presentation video of the foldable. In the space located in Tokyo, visitors will have the opportunity to get to know the new folding models of the South Korean brand, in addition to taking pictures in the scenarios assembled with records of the band members on walls. In addition, it will also be possible to meet the new Galaxy Buds Pro 2.

Even smartwatches from the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup will be available to consumers for testing along the Galaxy X BTS. This partnership between the manufacturer and the band has already borne much fruit, although this is not the first time it has teamed up with musical artists to launch its products. - Advertisement - On the day of the event, the brand informs that an average of 2,000 people will be able to visit the place and have the chance to live this experience at the launch of the products of the folding lines in Japanese territory. The company considers this partnership a good way to talk to the younger audience and attract them to know more about its products.



After the event, which should take place until the 8th of September, there will be the launch of the new Galaxy on the 29th of the same month. In Europe, Samsung cell phones arrived in the last week, in addition to the launch of the headphones and also the smartwatches of the products.