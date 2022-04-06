Samsung will follow in the footsteps of Apple and Google: the Galaxy will have an exclusive processor

Samsung is working on a new processor exclusive to its Android-powered Galaxy series phones. No, we’re not forgetting that Exynos series chips exist manufactured by the Korean brand but technically these can be assembled by any manufacturer that wants them. The problem is that they are not as popular as Qualcomm or MediaTek, but they are available to everyone.

Now Samsung has announced that it is working on a line that will be completely exclusive to their own phones. A line that arises after a couple of somewhat busy weeks at the media level for Samsung, having been discovered that it modifies the performance of its processors in the presence of benchmarks. Something that is not new to the market, nor is it illogical, but it has been new for Samsung.

Exclusive processor for Samsung Galaxy

As we have commented, the Exynos exist and compete every year with Qualcomm and MediaTek for the throne of the most powerful chip in the Android ecosystem. But now Samsung wants to go a step further and seems to want to go the way of Apple and Google. Samsung wants to control in detail every process that runs on its Galaxy phones and for this it will develop a completely exclusive and personalized processor.

The information can be considered completely official as it comes from the mouth of TM Roh, current president of Samsung Mobile. Speaking to iNews24, the president of the Korean multinational has stated that his company “will create a unique processor for the Galaxy”. Unfortunately, there is no more information about it, no matter how official it is.

There are currently only two mobile phone manufacturers carrying out the same process that Samsung wants to follow, at least when it comes to full SoCs. One of them is Apple with its Bionic chips for the iPhone. The other is Google with its Google Tensor, which curiously used an Exynos that they later modified for the latest Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Samsung seems to want to acquire a more exhaustive control over the operation of its Galaxy phones and for this it will create a specific chip for them. From the first moment there is talk of an ‘AP’ or ‘application processor’ So although it is not ruled out that it is a co-processor to accompany the main SoC, everything indicates that it will be one of the latter. That is, from an independent and completely new processor. The question that remains is, will it continue with the Exynos for a long time?

