Samsung will develop a line for Apple’s OLED iPad

Multiple reports about the production of iPad OLED have recently been developed online. There have been too many, however the last one turns out to indicate that the Samsung company plans to create a production line. this would be focused one hundred percent on the advanced OLED production that Apple requires for its devices.

At the moment, this company’s strategy would start around 2024. This would not stop Apple either, since it is also suggested that some OLED iPads would be ready for presentation the following year.

Apple context and screens

In various publications it is already explained how Apple has evolved along with screen technology with each generation. Which have been:

IPS LCD with backlight, this is much more traditional to call it somehow. It is the one that tends to be more constant in past generation Macs, as well as in low-cost iPhones.

IPS mini-LED backlit LCD. This was used for devices such as the iPad Pro, currently changing for the MacBook Pro. It is extremely better than others, since it allows darker tones and brighter whites, with the improvements being clearly visible.

OLED. The company took this technology mainly to the Apple Watch, then to the iPhone from the iPhone X. This interesting technology is yet to be seen how it is implemented in MacBooks and iPads, expected to arrive approximately between 2023 and 2026.

Micro LEDs. It can be confused with miniLED, but they are two different technologies. This is a somewhat improved version of the OLED. Much brighter with lower consumption. Apple has been exploring possibilities since 2014, although it is still in a development process that still requires more time to get the most out of it. It is believed that the first thing the company will do is use it in the Apple Watch as it happened with the OLED, following the same path.

Sources believe the company would continue to pursue MicroLED instead of OLED, though efforts for the iPad OLED show otherwise. There is also no exact date when either of the two options will occur so far.

iPad OLED information continues to circulate

More and more reports continue to be in various media and with multiple statements. Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, gave a statement a year ago about the OLED iPad and how it would arrive in 2022. He later commented that they would not follow that approach.

Now, all three of Apple’s display technology providers have reported that they are trying to move forward with the next generation of OLED panels. Perhaps these lines are focused on Apple’s requirements.

Rumors indicate that the panel made by the Samsung company plans to further increase its brightness and lifespan. On the other hand, LG is also preparing more OLED screens for the iPad, even asking for twice the production in the factory specifically for the creation of screens the size of the iPad.

It has also been considered that BOE is involved in the entire set of producers of OLED panels for the iPad. However, it has not been fully corroborated, as the company does not actually appear on Apple’s books.

Specific production of OLED panel by Samsung

Some old reports by TheElec indicate that the company continues to plan a specific production line based on OLED for the devices required by Apple.

It is also likely on Samsung’s part that tLaunch a Gen 8.5 OLED lineup for the first timewhich would host 15,000 monthly substrates, according to contacts by TheElec.

Gen 8.5 substrate (2200X2500mm) has higher capacity compared to Gen 6 (1500x1850mm), which is regularly used with smart devices. That is, speaking of the largest OLED panels, they feel better to work because they are much more productive. Especially considering that they will be intended for large devices such as tablets.

It would be a totally focused line for Apple, with the aim of producing more OLED panels. So if the company does decide to fully integrate Samsung Display, the latter would have to deploy the same number of substrates to maintain capacity.

This line Gen 8.5 would enter production around 2024. However, this does not prevent some OLED iPads from being ready before the Gen.