Samsung will change the mark of its xiso-cell cameras sensors

South Korean Samsung is also one of the largest camera sensor manufacturers used on mobile phones of various brands around the world. His Isocell brand debuted in the Galaxy S5 and in the coming years, adopted titles such as Isoell Plus and Isoll 2.0. The next generation of manufacturer sensors will adopt the title xiso-cell after Samsung registered the brand.

According to the Galaxy Club website, Samsung registered the Xiso-Cell brand in Korean Intellectual Property Information Service), the body responsible for regulating intellectual properties in the country. Although the documentation reveals the source and the name, it does not bring other information. It is not clear whether the Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 megapixel camera will adopt this new brand, for example.