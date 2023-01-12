Samsung will announce a new phone on January 18, what model will it be?

- Advertisement -

The company Samsung plans an event on January 18 in which it will announce various devices, including a smartphone. The model in question will be a most interesting terminal, despite the fact that all the spotlights right now are taken by the future Galaxy S23. We tell you what to expect from this terminal that can become one of the best mid-range what is on the market.

Everything points to the fact that the model that will be announced, despite the secrecy that is being offered in this regard, will be the Samsung Galaxy A34. This model will be accompanied by other devices from the firm, which in this case it is not very clear what they will be (some point to a low-cost smartwatch and headphones of the same type). One of your star options will be the compatibility with 5G networks. Therefore, it will be perfectly prepared to compete in the mid-range.

What to expect from this Samsung phone

The model in question, which will be the prelude to the Galaxy S23 that will be official on February 1, will have options that ensure that it does not fail in any section. Without going any further, in what has to do with the RAM will be 6GB included, and this is expected to be a single amount (so different variants will be differentiated by storage that will be at least 128 gigs). On the other hand, the processor aims to be a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 so we are talking about a good power with eight cores that works at a maximum of 2.6GHz (it is the same element that is in the realme 10 Pro +, for example).

The screen will not be bad either, since the panel 6.6-inch AMOLED will have a Full HD + resolution and a frequency of 120Hz. If we add to this that the integrated camera will have three sensors (the main one will be 64 megapixels) and that the battery will allow a full day of use because it will have inside 5000 mAh -There will be no lack of fast charging of 25W-. It is quite clear that, without being innovative, we are talking about a very complete Samsung phone.

Price is the key to everything

Taking into account that this model reaches a market segment in which there is a lot of competition, an example is that with similar characteristics is the Redmi Note 12 Pro, what you have to pay for this device will determine whether or not it will be attractive for the users. Thus, ideally it should be located between 325 and 375 euros. If this is achieved, we are talking about the fact that this Samsung Galaxy A34 will be a product with a great future.