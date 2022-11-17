Samsung will also give access to cloud gaming platforms to 2021 Smart TVs

For those who have wondered if their 2021 Samsung smart TV models will also have access to major cloud game streaming platforms, the answer is yes, but instead of arriving in the form of a gaming hub, As with select 2022 models, Samsung has chosen to offer standalone apps and not all 2021 models.

Also, for logical reasons, Google Stadia will not be present, as we remember that Google will close its cloud game streaming platform in January next year.



Extending the entertainment offer to more users

But Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Utomik will be joined in 2023 by the Blacknut and Antstream Arcade platforms, both in 2021 models as standalone apps and in 2022 models via Samsung Gaming Hub, although they will also be present in selected models. to be released in 2023.

These last two may be less well known, but Samsung already offers us some descriptions so that we know what each one of them offers.

In the case of Antstream Arcade, they point out that:

Antstream Arcade is the world’s largest cloud gaming service, giving gamers access to over 1,500 iconic games, new challenges, and weekly multiplayer tournaments.

And about Blacknut:

Blacknut is an online video game streaming service that offers instant access to hundreds of games. With a monthly subscription, gamers have access to over 500 premium games for the whole family, with the ability to use up to five profiles that can play simultaneously and are accessible from different screens.

The deployment of cloud gaming platform applications for 2021 models begins now and will continue until the end of the year, these being the chosen models: QN800, QN850, QN900, WS1A, QN700, LS03A, AU7000, AU8000, AU9000 , Q50, Q60 and Q95-Q70.

Samsung also took advantage of its announcement today to include that NVIDIA GeForce NOW gamers will in the coming weeks be able to play PC games at up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS exclusively on both 2021 and 2022 models of smart TVs. from Samsung.

To do this, you will need a subscription. premium to GeForce NOW which brings, among other benefits, 4K 60fps game streaming capabilities.

More information: Samsung