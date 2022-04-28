Samsung wants you to use its Smart TVs as a virtual gym. How will they do it?

Samsung has been dominating smart TV sales globally for 16 years in a row. To do this, the Korean manufacturer has a very extensive catalog that includes LCD, QLED and QD-OLED models so that you do not lack options when buying a Smart TV. Y If you have a Samsung TV, know that now you will be able to use it as a home gym.

all thanks to the Samsung tv plus latest update, the exclusive content-on-demand platform for owners of a manufacturer’s Smart TV. We are talking about a completely free service that allows you to access more than 50 channels. And now, through a press release, Samsung Spain has reached an agreement for the virtual training platform created by Vikika Costa and Javier Menéndez to land on its service.

To say that Entrena Virtual by Vikika is the leading platform in the sector, counting on more than 200 hours of content of all kinds, being able to find different physical disciplines and intensities to get in shape. Whether you want to lose weight or gain muscle, your Samsung TV will be the best gym companion.

How to access the new channel of Samsung TV Plus

To say that this new channel, which is called Entrena Virtual by Vikika It is already available in Spain through the Samsung TV Plus dial 4411. Remember that this platform is completely free for the company’s customers, and can be accessed from any smart TV with Tizen, or using the app for mobile phones. It has ads, but it’s well worth it. More, now that you can use your Smart TV to get in shape, ideal for the summer.

“When Samsung proposed us to include ‘Virtual Training’ as a sports channel on TV Plus, it seemed like an initiative very much in line with where the world is going: towards a healthy lifestyle, concerned with the well-being of body and mind; philosophy that Javier and I have been promoting for more than 10 years”, says Vikika Costa, fitness influencer and businesswoman in the Sport-Tech sector.

Among the trainings that you can find in this new free channel of Samsung TV Plus You will see collective classes of pilates, yoga, couple training, Core, full body, ABS or Cardiobox to give some examples of the disciplines available in Virtual Training by Vikika.

“We are very proud to be able to count on this new channel in our Samsung TV Plus offer, which continues to grow,” says Miguel Ángel Ruiz, Head of Brand & Innovation at Samsung Iberia. “’Virtual Training by Vikika’ allows us to expand into a territory that is gaining more and more importance in homes, such as fitness. We want our products to also help our users lead healthier lifestyles on the go.”

Undoubtedly, this is excellent news for owners of a Samsung television, as they will now be able to enjoy a perfect channel to start the bikini operation…