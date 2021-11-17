Samsung wants to prevent the production of the Galaxy S22 from being delayed. How will do?

Without a doubt, the launch of the series Samsung Galaxy S22 it is one of the most anticipated. The arrival of the new models, along with the Galaxy S21 FE, is closer than ever and we have new news about it.

Most likely, Samsung will send the corresponding invitations to the press for its next Unpacked, where will introduce the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 +, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S21 FE in February 2022.

There will be no lags with the Samsung Galaxy S22

Now, we know that the Korean manufacturer is going to make a great sacrifice to ensure that the production of the Samsung Galaxy S22 do not suffer any problems. Let us remember that the COVID19 pandemic has caused all kinds of delays that affect the most varied sectors.

enlarge photo Using the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Samsung

And for this reason, as reported by Sammobile, the Seoul-based company has decided to delay the launch of its Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablet to ensure the Galaxy S22 meets the roadmap.

According to a leaked report, 11 employees of the mobile division unit have been infected with COVID, causing a series of containment measures that could affect the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy S22.

In this way, 70% of employees will work from home, while the remaining 30% will continue to work normally to prevent both launches from being delayed. The problem is that there was a model to sacrifice. And the decision has been to postpone the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8.

It should be remembered that employees who work from home will not have access to the prototypes, since Samsung does not allow any equipment of this type to go out, so the South Korean firm has made the decision to delay the Galaxy Tab S8 and focus on complying with the roadmap of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Bad news for the company that, however, has made the right decision. If due to force majeure it could not comply with the launch of both products and if it is taken into account that the Galaxy S22 series sales They will far exceed the new generation of tablets from the tech giant, it is clear that it is better to keep the roadmap of your mobile phone.

Regarding the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 release dateAt the moment we are facing a rumor, in addition to that we did not know when it will be officially presented. So all we can do is have a little patience.

