It seems that Samsung also wants to develop proprietary chips for its Galaxy smartphones, in a similar way to what Apple and Google do (and Oppo is also moving in this direction): the news comes directly from South Korea, but for the moment the information is limited and fragmented. The statement comes from Samsung Electronics president Roh Tae-moon and was given in response to an employee’s question about future plans for the so-called “GOS case”.

For those who missed it, GOS is a software solution that limits the performance of the most recent top-of-the-range devices in contexts of particularly intense use, such as video games, but also in more common apps such as Netflix and TikTok. The case had quite concrete consequences for the sales of the latest top-of-the-range smartphones, especially at home; the company’s official position is that GOS is required for keep CPU and GPU temperatures at bayor limit battery consumption, during the most intense sessions.

Roh’s statement quite obviously implies that there are no concrete solutions applicable to the current chips which, remember, in the case of the Galaxy S22 are Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Samsung’s own Exynos 2200. Both are based on the designs produced by Arm. It is true that, in fact, Samsung already produces the Exynos, but they are not exclusive to Galaxy smartphones: even if their diffusion is limited, manufacturers such as Vivo, Motorola and in the past Meizu have made smartphones with these chips.

Recent research from Strategy Analytics has shown that Samsung’s position in the smartphone processor market is in fact waning – just 6.6% of global revenue shares, the only one in decline along with Huawei’s HiSilicon hit. from Ban. Recent rumors, which we reported to you just this morning, indicate that MediaTek chipsoften used by Samsung for medium / low-end smartphones, they could also land on the high / flagship oneparticularly on the Galaxy S22 FE and (less likely) on the Galaxy S23.

Finally it is worth mentioning that in the past years Samsung has already developed custom CPU architectures, but then left the company due to unsatisfactory results. Starting with last year’s Exynos 2100 it has returned to implement Arm’s designs on a par. There have been rumors for some time of the possible return to custom CPUs by the South Korean company, but so far there has never been talk of exclusivity for the Galaxy.