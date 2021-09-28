Samsung wants to “copy and paste” the neural connections of a brain to memory chips

Engineers from Samsung Electronics and scientists from Harvard University have published a research article where they show their vision for the world to get closer to the creation of neuromorphic chips that can better mimic brain function.

The essence of this vision and what has caught the general attention of this development is summarized with a function that we use frequently in computing: ‘copy and paste’. Of course, here we talk about what until recently was science fiction: copy the brain’s neural connection map using an array of nanoelectrodes.

Reverse engineering the brain by mimicking the structure and function of neural networks in a silicon integrated circuit was the original goal when neuromorphic engineering emerged in the 1980s. A goal so ambitious that it remained a very, very distant prospect. And it is that even now, little is known about how the large number of neurons in the cerberus are connected.

For this reason, the initial approach was simplified, with designs that sought more “inspiration” in the functioning of the brain and not its direct replica. Specialized firms such as Elon Musk’s Neurolink have opted for parallel techniques such as connecting a brain to a computer under “neural loops” and thereby combat diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s or paralysis due to accidents or others.

Neuromorphic chips: back to the origins

The Samsung and Harvard idea goes much further and goes back to the origins of neuromorphic computing, examining current approaches to this technology and providing insight that returns neuromorphic electronics to its original goal of realizing reverse engineering the brain.

Through this C&P approach, the authors believe they will be able to design a memory chip that approximates the unique computing features of a ‘machine’ as impressive as the brain: low power consumption, easy learning, adaptation to the environment and even autonomy. and cognition. All of them are beyond the reach of current technology.

The document suggests a way to copy the brain’s neural connection map using an innovative nanoelectrode array and pasting this map into a high-density three-dimensional network of solid state memories, the same ones we use on a daily basis in products such as SSDs.

The copied neural map can be ‘pasted’ into a network of non-volatile memories, such as commercial flash memories, or new generations of memories such as Resistive Random Access (RRAM) by programming each memory so that its conductance represents the strength of each connection. neuronal in the copied map.

A specially designed non-volatile memory network of this type, will be able to learn and express the neural connection map when driven by intracellularly recorded signals. This is a schematic that directly downloads the brain’s neural connection map to the memory chip.

Given that the human brain has approximately 100 billion neurons and a thousand times more synaptic connections, we can imagine that the proposed neuromorphic chips will have to have hundreds of trillions of memories. Science fiction that we hope will be at the real height of technology in a few decades.