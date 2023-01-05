Samsung wants to be even faster and more precise in Android updates

- Advertisement -

Samsung has made significant strides over the years in software support for its Android devices, but it doesn’t intend to rest on its laurels: indeed, it confirms that it wants to do even better. On the occasion of the announcement of the release in South Korea of ​​the stable version of Android 13 for its latest generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung says it has further strengthened its partnership with Google and that one of the goals is to update the One UI faster and with higher quality code.

Samsung notes that the first stable update of One UI 5 based on Android 13 was released on October 24th (on this year’s Galaxy S22 flagships), about two months after Google released the code – a “dramatic” reduction in lag compared to the previous cycle. The company also notes that the Galaxy S21s, the previous year’s flagships, started receiving OTA notifications from November 9, and expects that by the end of this same month it will be the turn of the 2020 flagships – both Galaxy S and Galaxy Note.

Furthermore, within the year updates will come for several tablets: we will start with the Galaxy Tab S8, then it will be the turn of Tab S7 FE, then S7 and S6 Lite. Also within the year, the roll-out for the Galaxy A range will also begin: the first models involved will be some of the most popular ones, namely the A33 and A53 from 2022 and the A52s 5G and A32 from 2021. Naturally, we are always talking about Korea of the South – as we know, the domestic one is generally the first market affected by the distribution of patches, even if it is not a fixed rule without exceptions.

(updated November 18, 2022, 1:05 pm)