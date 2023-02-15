Samsung wants to add ChatGPT-type AI capabilities to its mobiles

- Advertisement -

Samsung could incorporate advanced conversational AI capabilities into its consumer electronics products. During a press conference held last week in Malaysia, Samsung’s mobile chief TM Roh hinted at the possibility of Samsung partnering with global IT companies to develop new AI-based technologies. Roh cited ChatGPT as an example, stating that “ChatGPT’s machine learning and deep learning are showing innovations […] The language model will pave the way for Samsung to further develop it.” ChatGPT is an AI that uses pretrained Generative Transformer (GPT) language models to answer queries and solve problems conversationally and naturally. Samsung may want to take advantage of advanced language models to bring better AI capabilities to its mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets and wearables. Samsung’s AI R&D center is “open to collaborating with various partners to find better AI technologies in the future.” The Korean tech giant already has a conversational AI, Bixby, built into its mobile devices, but it’s not as advanced as ChatGPT. The idea that Samsung wants more powerful conversational AI on its mobile devices is not new. But now, with ChatGPT gaining more traction and Google jumping on the chatbot bandwagon with its own conversational AI called “Bard”, Samsung seems to be looking for AI partners to develop or implement similar tools on its mobile devices.