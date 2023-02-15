Samsung wants to add ChatGPT-like features to mobile devices

The ChatGPT artificial intelligence trend has come to Samsung, which wants to implement these advanced conversational features in its electronic products. During a press conference in Malaysia last week, TM Roh hinted at the possibility of Samsung making partnering with global IT companies to develop new AI-powered technologies.
Samsung’s head of mobile devices TM Roh cited artificial intelligence as a language model that should enhance brand development. ChatGPT is an AI chatbot from OpenAI, which has gained the world’s sympathy by using generative pre-trained transformer language models (GPT) to answer queries in a more natural way.
According to the reports, Samsung’s AI R&D center is open to collaborating with various partners to find better AI technologies in the future.
However, although some people may not know it, the South Korean company has a conversational AI, Bixby, that has been built into its mobile devices. It’s not as advanced a robot as ChatGPT, but even in 2017, Samsung acquired South Korean startup Fluently to beef up Bixby’s conversational abilities.
However, with this huge trend in the market — in addition to ChatGPT gaining traction, Google investing in its own conversational AI called “Bard” — Samsung appears to be looking for AI partners to develop or implement similar tools on their mobile devices.
That market share is already something Samsung is investing in, as it has built AI into its vacuum cleaners and home appliances.