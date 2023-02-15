Samsung wants to add ChatGPT-like features to mobile devices

The ChatGPT artificial intelligence trend has come to Samsung, which wants to implement these advanced conversational features in its electronic products. During a press conference in Malaysia last week, TM Roh hinted at the possibility of Samsung making partnering with global IT companies to develop new AI-powered technologies. Samsung’s head of mobile devices TM Roh cited artificial intelligence as a language model that should enhance brand development. ChatGPT is an AI chatbot from OpenAI, which has gained the world’s sympathy by using generative pre-trained transformer language models (GPT) to answer queries in a more natural way.





According to the reports, Samsung’s AI R&D center is open to collaborating with various partners to find better AI technologies in the future. - Advertisement - However, although some people may not know it, the South Korean company has a conversational AI, Bixby, that has been built into its mobile devices. It’s not as advanced a robot as ChatGPT, but even in 2017, Samsung acquired South Korean startup Fluently to beef up Bixby’s conversational abilities.