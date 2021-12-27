Samsung wants its televisions to be a benchmark in the gaming sector. How will do?

Samsung marked a before and after when it presented its technology with Amazon and other partners HDR10 +. We are talking about a standard that offers results very similar to Dolby Vision since it is capable of processing the image scene by scene. The great advantage of this format? That it is open source and you do not have to pay any type of license.

But there is something that the HDR10 + cannot compete with Dolby Vision. We are talking about the execution of video games, where HDR is so important and Samsung’s solution did not achieve the same results as its rival. Up to now.

And it is that, the Korean manufacturer has just announced officially HDR10 + Gaming, its new HDR standard focused on the video game sector. And beware, the company has confirmed that its 2022 QLED Smart TVs, starting with the Q70 model, will have this mode natively.

VRR support, 4K at 120 FPS and more

Samsung display with HDr10 + Samsung

As the company has stated through a press release, at CES 2022 they will give more details of this new standard that already has the first titles compatible with HDR10 + Gaming.

“We are excited to help usher in a new era in video game image quality. With the adoption of HDR10 + GAMING, gamers of all ages will enjoy cutting-edge visuals for the best gaming experience ever. general, “said Todd Hollenshead, chief publishing officer for Saber Interactive. “The HDR10 + GAMING standard is really raising the bar, and we are proud to be at the forefront of its commercialization with games like Redout 2, the fastest 8K antigravity racer ever created, and with Pinball FX, the king of digital pinball, brought to life. life in a whole new way. ”

It should be noted that this new standard will feature VRR (variable frame rate) support capable of adapting the scene in real time, improving the level of brightness and luminosity so that burnt images do not appear when there is too much light in the game, or images too dark.

And watch out, that Samsung aims strong. More than anything because it has guaranteed that the best graphics cards from NVIDIA, the main reference in the gaming sector, will be compatible with this HDR standard.

Thus, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series and 20 series, as well as the GTX 16 series will be compatible with the HDR10 + standard. We will have to wait for CES 2022 for the manufacturer to show us this technology in detail, but it points out ways to be a headache for its great rival Dolby.