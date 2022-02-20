MobileAndroid

Samsung updates its Over The Horizon ringtone with lo-fi tones

“Samsung & Chill“It could be renamed the new version of Over The Horizon the classic default ringtone of the Korean giant which also this year has been revisited on the occasion of the launch of the flagships of the Galaxy S22 series (by the way, have you already read our S22 Ultra review?).

The result is a composition lasting about 3 minutes that is light years away from the anxiogen “drin drin“of the dawn of telephony. Samsung has indeed chosen one lo-fi key at low rhythms and with veins jazz which opposes the frenzy of working days with a calm and relaxing melody, which takes its time. And always recognizable, of course: let’s not say unmistakable because in fact, since many users leave the default ringtone set, every time a new Samsung rings in an office there can be ten alarms.

HIKER ON THE SEA OF CHILL

As usual, a video (you can find it above) that accompanies the notes of Over The Horizon version 2022, and amplifies its relaxed pace. The chosen theme is “New World“, a new world that is actually very similar to the old one, the one that the pandemic has interrupted and deeply marked, with the protagonists of the animated illustrations portrayed while they find moments of socializing outdoors with friends and family.

And at the end, closing the clip is the image of a climber who reaches the top of a hill and looks beyond a limpid and immaculate horizon: the polar opposite of the famous painting Hiker on the sea of ​​fog by Caspar David, who instead overlooks a dizzying and restless, disturbing landscape.

We don’t have to tell you which of the two wayfarers is Samsung’s, right?

In Corporate Memphis chosen by Samsung for this video there is no trace of anxiety, but everything is resolved in soft colors and flat figures that comment on the sweet notes of the new ringtone. For those wondering, with Corporate Memphis we mean the colorful and two-dimensional style, with highly simplified human figures and pastel tones, which on a communicative level all large companies, especially in the tech sector, really like, for how they describe a peaceful and conflict-free world.

 

