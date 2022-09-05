Samsung updates its foldables with Android for tablets and incidentally updates its watches to the Galaxy Watch Active2

When it comes to folding phones, Samsung is already in its fourth generation. Fourth, actually, for its Fold models, since the Flip models have only had three of them, arriving later and adapting to the numbering of the former. The last to arrive were the Fold4 and Galaxy Flip4, and they brought news product of a very specific version of .

The two new models, each with its own differential form factor, arrived with One UI 4.1.1 running through their veins, but more importantly, they were based on Android 12L, the version of Google’s operating system for large-format tablets and mobiles. That is, for folding. Now, the South Korean company launches the update for the rest of its folding catalog. From first to last.

The novelties that reach all Samsung folding

As we have said, Samsung is about to officially release the update to One UI 4.1.1 for the rest of its , and that means that all of them, from the first to the last, will receive the improvements included in said version. Improvements that, coming from Android 12L, they focus mostly on the multitasking sectionthe part that that version of Android specializes in.

From the original Samsung Galaxy Fold to the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3, all Samsung foldables will receive a new taskbar which makes it easier to run multiple applications simultaneously. You can drag an app directly to the edge of the screen to have the system open it using that half of the panel, or drag it to the center to have it open in a window pop up.

The update will also bring new gestures to deal with open applications simultaneously, or to quickly activate the split screen without too much effort. Also the uses of external screens are expanded of the phones being able to access the quick configuration, the WiFi or the flashlight, or even dial directly from there to talk to the favorite contacts.

Another function that is improved with the jump to One UI 4.1.1 and Android 12L is the one that allows us to use the external screen as a preview of what we are photographing. Users of older Flip models will have a correct proportion of the shot before taking it, which will improve the experience. The update is released from today, September 5and will gradually spread to all corners of the planet.

In addition, Samsung takes advantage of this statement to indicate that it has also released the One UI Watch 4.5 that landed with the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 to the previous series of Samsung Galaxy watches, including those that run Tizen under its proprietary layer and not WearOS. The update for your watches will reach the Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Watch .