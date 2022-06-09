Samsung updates Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 – new camera goodies

While the profile of Samsung’s new leaflets is emerging more and more clearly on the horizon (unlike the fold, which should be less evident), the Korean giant continues to support Galaxy Z Fold 3 And Galaxy Z Flip 3and it does so by releasing a new update that implements some new features for the camera.

SOME FEATURES ARRIVE FROM THE GALAXY S22 FAMILY

The update is already in distribution in Italy and is quite full-bodied with its weight of 1.42 GB: the firmware version F926BXXU1CVEB is the one dedicated to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, while F711BXXU2CVEB is the one for Galaxy Z Flip 3. The changelog, which you can consult in its entirety by taking a look at the screenshots below, is quite dense and in addition to the traditional ones improvements in the general stability and safety of the device also includes, as anticipated, some new functions that affect the photographic sector of the two folding.

The features in question are not entirely new, but they are possibilities introduced with the Galaxy S22 series which, as per tradition, Samsung then later expands to the other high-end models in its catalog. And then comes the support for the “automatic framing” function in video mode and with some video calling applications.

The integration with some social apps is also improving (unspecified) of the camera for higher quality shots and video calls (specifically, the supported apps should be WhatsApp, Google Meet and Duo, Microsoft Teams, Facebook Messenger, Zoom and BlueJeans).

But that’s not all, because despite not being explicitly indicated, among the “camera functions“what” shave been improved“there is the implementation of the night photography in Portrait mode and the telephoto support within Pro mode. On the sidelines, we remind you that at the end of May the photographic potential of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 alone was enriched by the arrival of Expert RAW.

