Samsung updates Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 with December security patch

Samsung beat Google at its own game, bringing four years of Android updates and even greater support for security suites, making Samsung’s phones a favorite for many Android users. Keeping its commitment to bring regular updates to its flagships, Samsung started the distribution of the December 2022 Android security patch with the Galaxy S20 line, shortly after making the stable version of Android 13 available with the One UI 5.0 interface. Now, it is the turn of the new generation of foldables, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, to be included with the update in Europe.

According to SamMobile, the December security patch is now available in twenty-two European countries for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 with firmware versions F721BXXS1BVKC and F936BXXS1BVKCrespectively. - Advertisement - Samsung’s monthly bulletin says it fixes more than 93 security and privacy vulnerabilities in Galaxy phones and tablets, as well as bringing improvements to overall system stability and performance.

If you have the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Galaxy Z Fold 4 and live in Europe or just want to check if your device has already been covered by the December 2022 Android security patch, go to “Settings”, “Software Update” and click “Download and Install”. For those who want to do the process manually, the firmware will be made available in the next few hours. With the November 2022 security patch, Samsung faced delays in distributing the stable version of Android 13 with One UI 5.0 around the world. Unfortunately, only the Galaxy Note 20 line and the Galaxy S22 were covered with the latest version of the operating system in Europe.