Samsung updates Galaxy S23 lineup with May security patch

Update (5/2/2023) – MR

Samsung has released a new software update for the Galaxy S23 line in Europe. It brings the May 2023 security patch to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The update is relatively minor compared to the April patch and is expected to roll out to more countries in the coming weeks.

Latest update for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra has firmware version S91xBXXS1AWD1. It is only available in Poland, but should reach more countries on the continent in the coming days. So far, there is no forecast for its distribution to start in Europe. The May 2023 security patch fixes more than 70 security and privacy vulnerabilities, as well as bringing improvements to the overall stability of the device, according to Samsung.

If you have the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra and want to check if the May security patch is already available for you, just go to "Settings", "Software Update" and click on "Download and Install". Rumor has it that the May 2023 update would bring improvements to camera performance in low-light environments. However, the update is only 350 MB and it is not clear if it contains the fixes mentioned a few weeks ago. Samsung is likely to release a second update in May with improvements to the cameras.

Original text – 07/03/2023

Samsung updates Galaxy S23 lineup with March security patch

Samsung announced today (07) the March 2023 Android security patch, explaining which vulnerabilities and issues have been fixed. Now, the South Korean has started its distribution for the Galaxy S23 line in Europe. The devices will be the first in the company’s collection to be updated.

Latest update for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra has firmware version S91xBXXS1AWBM and brings the March 2023 Android security patch, which fixes 51 security and privacy vulnerabilities, as well as providing improvements to the overall stability of the system. At the moment, the update is only available in Europe and should reach more countries in the coming days. However, there is no forecast to arrive in Europe. If you have the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra and want to check if the March security patch is already available for you, just go to "Settings", "Software Update" and click on "Download and Install".

The update is approximately 350 MB and may vary depending on the Galaxy S23 line model. The phones were announced in early February with the Android 13 operating system under the One UI 5.1 interface. According to Samsung, they will receive 4 major Android updates and monthly security updates. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S23 line features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy platform, optimized for the South Korean flagships, Dynamic AMOLED screen, 1,750 nits peak brightness and 120 Hz refresh rate.