Samsung updates Galaxy S21 FE and S10 Lite with September security patch

Update (09/13/2022) – RB

Two more phones have been graced with a new update. The S21 FE and Galaxy S10 Lite have started receiving the latest September 2022 . The update has been released in some European countries and should reach more locations in the coming days. according to SamMobileit comes with firmware versions G990BXXU2CVH7 (S21 FE) and G770FXXU6GVH6 (S10 Lite), however the sizes have not been revealed.

This September's patch stands out for containing fixes for more than two dozen vulnerabilities, in areas such as privacy and security. In addition, it may have the famous general bug fixes and device stability improvements. Both handsets already have Android 12 at this point. The S21 FE came out of the box with this version out of the box, while the S10 Lite was awarded this version of the operating system earlier this year.

If you want to manually check if your unit is already capable of downloading the update, you can check in the following way: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. So, has your phone been updated to the September security patch? Did you notice any other additional changes? Report it to us in the space below.

Update (06/15/2022) – by DT Samsung Galaxy S21 FE starts receiving the update with the June security patch

About to complete one month of May security patch update releasea Samsung started releasing this week the download of the June 2022 update for the Galaxy S21 FE. According to information from the SamMobile website, the upgrade to the premium intermediary of the South Korean brand brings the firmware version G990EXXU2CVF1 and is gradually being released to model owners.





Samsung’s official changelog only mentions the introduction of features that improve the security of the operating system and also cites an improvement in the stability of the software as a whole, but if you inform too many details. At this first moment, the June 2022 update download reports for the Galaxy S21 FE comes from thailand and South Korea. Now, the expectation is that the other markets, including Europe, will receive the content in the coming days.

- Advertisement - The way to check the availability of the update on your device is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install

Update (05/17/22) – JB Samsung Galaxy S21 FE starts receiving update with May security patch

After the Galaxy S21 line, now it’s time for the model Galaxy S21 FE receive May security patch. The novelty is being distributed in the United States, Asia and Europe. According to those who have already had access to the update, it carries the numbering G990BXXU2CVD9 in European markets and fixes about 50 vulnerabilities found in Android 12. In addition, the software also brings stability improvements to the Korean brand’s proprietary interface, which is currently version 4.1 on the device. For now, the update is being released slowly and gradually in batches. Thus, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for the update to be available in Europe. The way to check availability is simple: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install

Update (03/22/2022) – by DT

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE starts receiving One UI 4.1 and March security patch

days after receiving the February security patch updateO Samsung Galaxy S21 FE started to receive the update for the month of March 2022, highlighting the One UI 4.1 UI release for the android 12. According to the SamMobile website, the version of Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon processor is getting the update with firmware version G990BXXU1CVC3. The variant with the Exynos 2100 chip, the build is identified as G990EXXU1CVC5.

At the moment, the download release has been registered in Europe, for the option with the chip Snapdragon, and on Thailand, for the version with the Exynos 2100. The expectation is that all markets, including Europe, receive the content in the coming weeks. If you are a Galaxy S21 FE owner in any of the mentioned regions, you can check for the new update by going to "Settings", "Software Update" and tapping "Download and Install".





The new version of Samsung’s user interface brings Smart Widgets, improved portrait photos, the ability to capture portrait videos with the telephoto lens, and a more improved color palette feature. Additionally, the update adds the ability to save videos captured using front and rear cameras as separate files and then play them back together in the default player. It is also possible to digitize real objects and turn them into 3D stickers.

Update (03/02/2022) by LL Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets February security patch update

The Galaxy S21 FE was announced earlier this year and received its first update in mid-January. However, as has become Samsung’s custom, the flow of security packages was fast and the device is already getting a new update. This time, the firmware brings the february patch for android with over 60 vulnerability fixes. Software update is identified by firmware version G990BXXS1BVB3 and, in addition to including the February 2022 security patch, it should bring bug fixes and stability improvements to the operating system. Some of Samsung’s official apps may receive changes as well.

According to a report by SamMobilethe new update intended for the Galaxy S21 FE is available in the US and Europe. The update should reach other markets soon, including Latin America. As usual, firmware is released in batches and arrives via OTA. If you are a Galaxy S21 FE user in Europe and don’t want to wait for the notification, you can manually check if the news is available through the app Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. So, have you already received the February package on your Galaxy S21 FE?

Original text (01/16/2022) Samsung releases first update for Galaxy S21 FE in the United States

Announced in the first week of the year during CES 2022, the Galaxy S21 FE received its first software update this weekend in the United States. The update arrives three days after being released in some Asian markets. The new firmware relies on the January 2022 security patch and changes the build number to G990U1UEU2BUL8. The information is from SamMobilewhich did not reveal the size of the installation.

According to the publication, the first update fixes dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities, in addition to the traditional improvements to the stability of the operating system. The novelty would have been available to almost all operator networks in the North American country. Among them, the list includes AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Comcast, C-Spire, Tracfone, T-Mobile, Verizon and Xfinity Mobile. So far, it is not known when or if the update is already released on the Europeian variant of the cell phone.

To find out if you can already install the build on your smartphone, you can manually check the following path: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Despite this, in many cases, you should automatically receive a notification to notify you of the availability of a new software version. The Galaxy S21 FE was launched in the global market – including Europe – on January 11th. The device will have three major system changes, that is, it will support up to Android 14. So, has your device already been graced with the first Samsung update? Tell us!