Samsung updates Galaxy Buds Plus with new feature in Brazil

This weekend, Samsung released a new update for the Galaxy Buds Plus in Europe. Your headset released in March 2020 has been graced with a new user feature. According to information obtained by TechSmart, the changelog indicates for adding a headset setting for ear detection during calls. This makes it easy for both sides to be used immediately in a call when you place them.

Still according to Samsung's description, the functionality can only be used by Galaxy cell phones, which have Android 7.0 Nougat or higher as the operating system. But it wasn't just the new feature added to the Korean headset. The accessory also received the traditional system stability and reliability improvements, always present in common updates.