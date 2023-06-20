Samsung updates Expert RAW with image quality improvements

- Advertisement -

A samsung updated the app Expert RAW for those who use cell phones galaxy and wants to take advantage of the potential of the devices’ cameras. In this sense, the application arrives in a new version with the promise of improving the quality of results, according to the company itself. The app arrives at version 2.0.09.1 and despite the highlight for improvements in the changelog, the manufacturer did not reveal details about it. Therefore, it is not known exactly which aspects of image quality are improved with this novelty.

It is also worth mentioning that this version of the application was released in April for a limited number of users. Now, it is being distributed to a wider range of people, although the release is being done gradually. But soon it may be available to everyone who uses models compatible with the application. For those who are not familiar, know that Expert RAW allows owners of Galaxy phones to take pictures in JPEG or RAW, in addition to having access to manual adjustments. That is, you can change attributes such as ISO, white balance, focus and shutter speed.




