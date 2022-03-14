Samsung update that does not limit the speed of games arrives in Europe

A week ago, it was discovered that Samsung reduces the performance of games on its smartphones and this generated a lot of controversy.

Shortly after, the company admitted that it was doing it and promised to release an update that would give users the possibility to choose if they wanted to reduce performance (in exchange for generating more heat and increase autonomy) or if they preferred to enjoy full power.

Samsung released this update very few days ago in Korea, and now it has begun to roll it out in Europe.

According to the changelog, the device:

Will not limit CPU/GPU performance during the early stages of the gaming experience

Will maintain a performance management feature based on device temperature

Will provide “Alternate Game Performance Management mode” in Game Booster

Will allow third-party apps to bypass the Game Optimization Service

After installing the update, I have verified that Samsung has added a new option called “Alternative game performance management” in the Labs section of Game Booster that “Uses an experimental game performance management system that can improve the performance of some games. It usually causes overheating.”

If you are not familiar with game booster you can access it by swiping from the bottom or side of the screen (depending on the orientation of the phone) while running a game and pressing the Game Booster icon that appears on the keypad.

There, you can find many options to improve your gaming experience, such as turning off notifications when a game is running.

On the other hand, the update will allow third-party apps to bypass Samsung’s game optimization.

As for when this particular update will arrive in other parts of the world, we can assume that it will be quite soon, and you can be sure that we will let you know.



