Samsung Unveils World’s First 240Hz OLED Panel for Laptops

Samsung It is a technological colossus with all kinds of divisions to offer the most varied products and services. Although it is best known for its family of phones, Smart TVs and other appliances, the Korean firm is one of the main manufacturers of mobile cameras and panels for all kinds of gadgets.

Now, the Seoul-based company has just taken advantage of Display Week 2022 in San Jose (United States), to present the first OLED panel for laptops with a refresh rate of 240 Hz.

We are talking about a product that will stand out for offering support for the main HDR standards, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+ to offer the best viewing experience. In addition, its fast pixel response manages to offer a smoother gaming experience, outperforming LCD solutions that work at 360 Hz.

Razer Blade 15, the first laptop to release this Samsung panel

To say that Samsung has introduced this 240 Hz OLED panel, but we already have the first model that will release this technology. We are talking about the Razer Blade 15, a gaming laptop that will have the best 12th generation Intel Core processors, an Nvidia RTX 3070Ti graphics card and a price that will be around 3,000 euros. Its release date? The company announced that this model would reach the market at the end of the year.

Regarding the advantages offered by such a high frequency rate, say that Hz are the times that the screen is updated in one second. The first models had a 60 Hz refresh rate, so the image is updated 60 times per second.

So you can imagine that a refresh rate of 240 Hz guarantees a much smoother image by offering more changes in the image in the same period of time. This technology is not worth it when watching a movie or series, since the difference is not visible to the human eye. But with certain games that require sudden movements due to the action, such as a shooting title or the MOBAs that are so fashionable, things change completely.

And the idea of ​​being able to have a gaming laptop with a 240 Hz OLED display It is a value to be taken into account. It is true that the price of the Razer Blade 15 is prohibitive, but we are dealing with a technology that has just reached the market, so as the production cost falls, we will find gaming laptops with this type of panel at more moderate prices.

