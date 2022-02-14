Samsung unveils its strategy: goodbye Galaxy Note, focus on S series and folding

For a long time, Samsung has accustomed us to a well-defined strategy, centered on two families of flagships, with the launch of the Galaxy S series set for the beginning of the year and that of the Galaxy Note series in the summer. As for the first part of the speech, nothing has changed: and in fact what ends was the week of the brand new Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra, which we have already talked about in our preview.

However, something has changed since last year, with the disappearance of the Galaxy Note. On the other hand, in the meantime the Korean giant has begun to push hard on folding: the Galaxy Z Folds, then, inherit one of the basic concepts of the Note series, and that is the presence of a much larger display than the rest of the market. .

At first there was a bit of confusion, but then Samsung’s plans began to define themselves with increasingly clearer lines. And trace from the S Pen: because if the Galaxy Note disappear, their stylus does not, and after being made compatible with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 (in a special version, in the latter case), with the Galaxy S22 integration it is complete, with the stylus placed directly in the smartphone body.

FORWARD SO UNTIL THE NEXT INNOVATION

In short, if Galaxy Note is dead, its spirit seems destined to live again in the form of S Pen in the top models of the Samsung catalog: Galaxy S22 Ultra is not a Note by name, but in fact yes, complete with a square design that recalls the other flagship series.

And to clarify once and for all what is now Samsung’s strategy for the next few years has come TM Roh, President and Head of the MX division of Samsung Electronics, who released a Bloomberg clear statements:

In the short term we will focus on a two-track strategy: the flagship S-series in the first half of the year and the innovative foldable lineup in the second half.. We will stick with this strategy until there is another major breakthrough, and we are working hard to make it happen.

The one to the Note series, therefore, is a farewell that sounds definitive. The timing remains unchanged, but the protagonists change. In the spotlight, Samsung now wants to put its foldables, while the Galaxy S family is destined to remain a fixed point. On the other hand, it makes much more sense as well, considering that S Pen apart from the Galaxy S were increasingly similar to the Notes in terms of size and characteristics, creating a redundancy that, on the other hand, does not exist with foldables, since these are products of a very nature. different than traditional smartphones.

Another interesting aspect of TM Roh’s statements has to do with the more distant future, and still not defined. What emerges, in fact, is that Samsung already has it clear that also this “two-track strategy” made of Galaxy S and Galaxy Z Fold will undergo a change that will coincide with another”important turning point” on which the company is already working.

And therefore – we must assume – to the release of an unprecedented category of devices. Who knows if the reference is to rollable, smartphones with a screen that rolls up to expand and shrink, and to the multi-foldables that the Korean giant has already shown in prototype form close to the recent CES 2022. Or perhaps some other innovation yet, who knows: time will tell us.

(updated February 13, 2022, 7:47 am)