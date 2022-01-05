Samsung unveils its new foray into the metaverse at CES 2022

The year 2021 left within the trends and also as a topic to continue discussing the so-called Metaverse. The Facebook announcement of his project in this area attracted the attention of all who did not know this concept and therefore, put the focus on existing developments. Thus, there have been companies that have not wanted to be left out of the party and in the framework of the CES 2022 fair, Samsung has announced his foray into the metaverse.

This movement comes from the hand of the Zepeto platform, one of the largest metaverse platforms in Asia.

This is Samsung’s foray into the metaverse

The partnership between Samsung and Naver Z, the company behind Zepeto began in August 2021. By then, they participated together in Galaxy House with the collaboration of members of BTS, where you could test Galaxy equipment through a game of jumps. Now, Samsung’s new foray into the metaverse arrives within the framework of the CES 2022 fair, proposing the possibility of seeing the brand’s new products.

To do this, within the Zepeto metaverse, the My House platform has been enabled. It is a house with a total of 18 Samsung products that you can see. This is perhaps the weakest point of the experience that Samsung proposes, since more information about the products is not offered as if we would obtain it in a real stand at the fair.

The idea is that we see the teams, the character will be able to interact with some and we will also have the possibility to move their location. So, the experience is more about what the spaces would look like with Samsung products than about getting to know them in depth. However, Samsung’s new foray into the metaverse is still interesting and we are likely to see more presentations like this in the future.