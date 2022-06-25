HomeTech NewsMobileSamsung Unveils 200MP ISOCELL HP3 Sensor with the Smallest Pixels in the...

Samsung Unveils 200MP ISOCELL HP3 Sensor with the Smallest Pixels in the Industry

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung has announced a new 200 MP sensor called ISOCELL HP3. It has the “smallest pixel in the industry” at just 0.56μm, which is 12% less than its predecessor. This sensor promises faster autofocus and better HDR thanks to a new algorithm. The new sensor comes nine months after the ISOCELL HP1, which is technically the first 200MP camera sensor for smartphones, though we haven’t seen a phone with it yet. has managed to reduce the pixel size by 0.64μm, making the new sensor 1/1.4″ in size, about 20% smaller than its predecessor. Thanks to 4-to-1 pixel binning, 1.12μm pixels are achieved when taking 50MP photos. For photos in dark conditions, the new sensor also supports 16-to-1 pixel binning for huge 2.24μm pixels and 12.5MP photos. Samsung also boasts the Super-QPD autofocus solution. All pixels are equipped with autofocus capabilities, with each group of four recognizing phase differences in the horizontal and vertical directions. The sensor can also record 8K video at 30fps and 4K at 120fps with “minimal loss in field of view.” The enhanced Smart-ISO Pro feature now fuses information from three stages: Low, Medium and High ISO mode to boost HDR performance. ISOCELL HP3 can produce images with depth of 14 bits. Samsung expects mass production to start this year.

