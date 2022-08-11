samsung unpacked: what to expect among foldables, smartwatches and accessories

- Advertisement -

Samsung Unpacked is the tech event of this summer: on 10 August many new products are ed, starting with leaflets Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 which will represent the company’s top offer for this second part of the year. And the will not be alone, far from it: the foldables will finally be revealed Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch and earphones Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. In short, a lot of meat on the fire for an event that – apart from temperatures – will be really hot.

Let’s try to put things in order by briefly reviewing everything we know about upcoming products, taking a cue from the latest contribution – in terms of time – provided by Evan Blass.

GALAXY Z FOLD 4

Heir to the lucky Galaxy Z Fold 3, it will be a revision of the previous model with some small improvements. Starting from the performance, which thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform will undergo a substantial increase, up to the form factor – it will be just lower and (just as slightly) wider. The photographic sector has also been revised, with the introduction of a main sensor from 50MP which will replace the 12MP one.

For Galaxy Z Fold 4 there will also be new colors and the price should be more or less in line with that of the current model.

GALAXY Z FLIP 4

The other great folding expected at the event is the Galaxy Z Flip 4: also in this case compared to the Flip 3 there will be no striking changes, but only refinements. It will also be proposed in Bespoke Edition with 71 different color combinations. So let’s expect a compact foldable, with 6.7 “internal display and 2.1” external display. Here, too, the mobile platform will be Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the battery should instead be slightly larger than last year’s: from 3,300mAh it goes to 3,700mAh.

GALAXY WATCH 5

The novelty is represented by the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro debut, top version that will be offered in the Bluetooth and 4G variants and only in the 45mm format. 40 and 44mm will instead be the two proposals (always BT or LTE) for the standard model. They will have a slightly faster recharge and the rotating bezel will disappear. Not many details are known, except that – of course – the operating system will be Wear OS.

GALAXY BUDS 2 PRO

On August 10 there will also be space for the new generation Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones, equipped with ANC with artificial intelligence, IPX7 certification and an overall autonomy of 29 hours. Also interesting are the HD Voice functions and immediate transition to ambient noise that respectively improve calls and interactions with people around us. The price should be 229 euros.

ACCESSORIES

Can’t miss the accessories official: to follow those for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5.