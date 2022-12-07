Samsung Unpacked for Galaxy S23 in the first week of February 2023 | Rumor

- Advertisement -

Samsung Electronics is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 range at an “Unpacked” event in San Francisco, USA. during the first week of next February. The indiscretion comes from a company official and was reported by a South Korean newspaper.

If this prediction turns out to be correct, considering that Samsung has usually put the announced products on sale after about a couple of weeks, the Galaxy S23 series should then be available on the market. around February 17 next year.

Samsung usually announced its Galaxy S series between the months of February and March, initially the period coincided with the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Galaxy S8 range was announced a little late, at the end of March 2017. The Galaxy S21 range was instead brought forward to January 14, 2021. The Galaxy S22s were announced on February 9, 2022.

Samsung has gradually anticipated the launch of its Galaxy S range probably due to the competition that has become more and more intense. The smartphone market is progressively contracting – this year a 9-10% decline is expected compared to the previous year – and the Korean company aims to achieve greater earnings by trying to stay ahead of the other manufacturers. A similar strategy is also replicated with the launch of its foldables which is usually held in August.

As the launch of the new Galaxy range approaches, rumors about what will be the characteristics of these devices are also intensifying. Both the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 + are expected to have a more powerful processor and larger battery than the current generation. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to be equipped with a 200MP main camera.

As for the processors, in recent months the hypothesis was advanced that Samsung had (finally) decided to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor for all markets but the “Exynos” hypothesis would still be on the table and further confirmations have arrived. the possible adoption of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for some markets and an Exynos 2300, developed internally, for others. However, both chipsets should be made with a 4nm manufacturing process.