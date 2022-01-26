Samsung Unpacked 2022 will be held on February 9. What are we waiting for?

Samsung Unpacked 2022 will be held on February 9, the South Korean company has just officially announced. We expect the Galaxy S22 phones, Tab S8 tablets and-surely-some surprise.

It will be the first major conference of the year for the leading mobile vendor and the most important of its kind until MWC 2022 is held in Barcelona at the end of February. The new edition of the great mobile fair is scheduled to be held with a physical presence, although some big ones have already canceled it in favor of virtual presentations. And others like Samsung take out their top of the range by advancing their presentation at dedicated events.

Samsung Unpacked 2022, what do we expect?

Galaxy S22

The new high-end “S” series mobiles will be the star of the presentation. The series will be available in three different versions according to size and features: base version Galaxy S22, the intermediate Galaxy S22 Plus and the top of the range Galaxy S22 Ultra. We expect top-quality multi-touch OLED panels, high refresh rates of 120 Hz, and styluses on the top version.

Filtering everything or almost everything, one of the questions that we do not know is whether Samsung will have had time to release the recently announced Exynos 2200 SoC and in which the GPU baptized as Xclipse 920 stands out, which with AMD RDNA 2 technology will offer a great leap of level at least in graphics performance.

In design, we do not expect too many new features compared to what the S21 offered, while in cameras a new 50MP RGBW sensor is rumored and a total bet on the Ultra model with four sensors. The series will be able to equip up to 16 GB of LPDD5X memory and storage options that could touch the Tbyte barrier for the first time.

A new modem with 5G support is expected that will support sub-6GHz and mmWave (mmWave) spectrum bands with 10Gbps bandwidth, in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Samsung will offer various color finishes and the One UI 4 interface under Android 12 as the operating system. The (unofficial) prices speak of a base model for €849 up to a fully equipped Ultra version that would go to 1449 euros. They would be available at the end of February after their presentation at Unpacked.

Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung is one of the few manufacturers that can stand up to Apple in the high-end of tablets. After a few years of falling sales, this market segment was “resurrected” last year and 2022 is expected to be a good year for electronic tablets. Samsung intends to take advantage of it with a new line that will be marketed that, like mobile phones, will be marketed in three versions: base, Plus and Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will stand out among them by being the largest and most powerful tablet ever marketed by Samsung. It will use a 14.6-inch OLED screen, huge for this segment and larger than ultraportables. Its refresh rate will also be of interest: 120 Hz. From what we know so far, it will have a noticeable bezel cut compared to the previous generation and a notch in the upper center for the front camera. Thin and light, it is said that its thickness will be only 0.55 cm for a weight of 650 gr.

As for the internal hardware, there has been talk of the premiere of the aforementioned Exynos 2200. It will mount 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/512 GB for storage, with a 12,000 mAh battery with a 45 W fast charge that completes high-level hardware. . The S8 Plus will not be much different except that the screen size will be 12.4 inches.

As for the base version to be presented in this Samsung Unpacked 2022, it will use an 11-inch TFT screen and the 120 Hz of its older brothers. It will use the commented Exynos SoC, 8GB of RAM and 128 / 256GB of storage. Its battery will have a capacity of 8,000 mAh with fast charge of 45W. Like the rest of the models, it will mount cameras with double sensors and a new premium keyboard with support for different modes (laptop, tablet, drawing or entertainment).

Samsung will pre-install its new custom One UI 4 interface on top of Android 12 and offer the series in Wi-Fi, LTE and 5G versions. Prices (always unofficial) will start at $740.

We will have all the official information at the Samsung Unpacked 2022 to be held on February 9 at 10 am ET (4 pm in Spain) and that you can follow on their website and YouTube channel. If you can’t follow it, don’t worry because we will do it live and we will tell you everything we see there.