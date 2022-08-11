Samsung Unpacked 2022: these are the Galaxy Buds2 Pro headphones and the two Watch5 watches

The new Pro were announced at the Unpacked launch event in August. (Samsung)

Along with the new devices Galaxy Zthe Galaxy Buds2 Pro were announced at the Samsung Unpacked launch event, the second held in the year, and in which the details of two other wearables were also revealed: the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro.

In the case of the , they have a compact design that looks 15% smaller than its previous version and has a fit that prevents rotation, which is comfortable during exercise routines.

These features add up to superior 24-bit audio quality, giving the user better sound resolution. In addition, its noise cancellation function allows you to filter out low and high frequency sounds such as human voices.

In case you get lost, SmartThings Find makes locating Buds2 Pro quick and easy, whether they’re in their cradle or not.

They are expected to be available from August 10 in pre-sale, and from the 26th of that month in selected countries. It has presentations in three soft and neutral tones that are complemented by the new folding smartphones: Graphite, White and Bora Purple.

Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro

Samsung wearables announced at the second Unpacked 2022 are aimed at user health care, advanced features and enhanced capabilities. The company maintains that both the Galaxy Watch5 As the Galaxy Watch5 Pro They will help people achieve personal goals.

The device Galaxy Watch5 features the BioActive sensor, which uses a chip that combines three health sensors: optical heart rate, electrical heart signal, and bioelectrical impedance analysis. This is how it provides readings that include heart rate, blood oxygen level and even stress level.

Samsung claims that both the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro will help people achieve personal goals. (Samsung)

In addition, it has a larger surface in contact with the user’s wrist, making it more accurate than Galaxy Watch4. Its temperature sensor uses infrared technology to get better readings even if the surrounding temperature changes. This opens up new possibilities for developers to expand their options for Health & Wellness and for users to take advantage of completely new experiences.

Among other features, it also offers more personalized training experiences, provides information on the user’s physical state while resting and recommends water consumption based on sweat loss. In addition, it has the ability to monitor sleep and connect to other devices in the home.

Its battery is 13% larger and is capable of eight hours of sleep tracking on just eight minutes of charging, a 30% faster than Galaxy Watch4. The screen has also been improved to be more resistant in daily use.

In the case of Galaxy Watch5 Pro, this one features improved sapphire crystal that resists wear and tear and a durable titanium case that protects the screen. It also features a new sport buckle strap for added durability. The Watch5 Pro has the bigger battery of the entire series and exceeds that of the Galaxy Watch4 by 60%.

For the first time on a Galaxy Watch device, GPX is available, functionality geared towards lovers of hiking and trekking. They can also be downloaded hiking and biking trails that also work to return to the place of origin and avoid loss with the Track back function.

Those who want a Galaxy Watch5 can design your watch selecting the model, size, case color and strap for up to 1032 unique combinations available in Galaxy Watch5 Bespoke Studio on the Samsung website.

