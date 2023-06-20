Samsung, unofficial press renderings also for Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Watch 6 and Buds 3

Just over a month away from Galaxy Unpacked, the summer event that Samsung will hold on July 26 in Seoul, the capital of South Korea where the company’s headquarters are also located. The event will take place at the Coex Convention & Exhibition Center in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu district of Seoul, one of the major convention and exhibition centers in South Korea.

During the event, the new foldables will be announced, the ones Samsung has been focusing on the most in recent years. We now know everything about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. In fact, in recent months, many indiscretions have been leaked which were also followed by the first press renders which confirmed the design.

GALAXY Z FOLD 5 AND GALAXY Z FLIP 5

However, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will not be the only protagonists of the Unpacked event. In the past few hours, in fact, the well-known leaker Evan Blass, also known by @evleaks, has in fact published some Samsung press images on Twitter in which, in addition to the two leaflets, other devices are also visible: the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet, the Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatch, both in regular and “classic” versions, e the Galaxy Buds 3 earphones.

As also seen in recent days, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would not seem to be very different from the current Galaxy Z Fold 4. This new generation, as had also been anticipated in recent months, will be decidedly similar to the current one, even if improved under several points of view.

GALAXY Z FOLD 5: TECHNICAL SHEET (PUMPED)

Internal display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate.

7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate. External display: 6.2 inch HD+ AMOLED.

6.2 inch HD+ AMOLED. Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for Galaxy. RAM/Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB storage.

12GB RAM, 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB storage. Drums : 4400mAh with 25W fast charging

: 4400mAh with 25W fast charging Rear camera : 50MP primary camera, 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera 12MP telephoto camera.

: Front camera : 4MP under screen camera 10MP external screen front camera.

: Software : One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.

: One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. Other specifications: dual speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IPX8 rating, etc.

Samsung, in fact, would have completely redesigned the hinge, creating a “drop” one, similar to the one seen on other manufacturers’ leaflets. This solution, compared to the current one, will allow the flexible panel to curve more gently inside allowing, at the same time, a more adherent closure of the two parts. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, in fact, will be the first foldable from Samsung to have the two parts that match perfectlywithout any passage of light. Furthermore, the adoption of this hinge should also allow an increase in the IP classification.

Always on the design side, on the back a triple camera will be retained. It assumes the adoption of a 50-megapixel main sensor flanked by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Compatibility with the S-Pen will also remain which, as in previous generations, will not have its own slot and will be sold separately, probably in combination with a cover.

Hardware side, there should be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for Samsung (slightly overclocked), a 7.6-inch internal display, a 6.2-inch front display with HD+ resolution, 12GB of RAM and 256GB to 1TB storage. The battery will probably be one 4,400 mAh with support for 25 W fast charging

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will instead have an interesting change compared to the current model. The external part, in fact, will be dominated by a large display with an unusual “folder” shape, a 3.4-inch AMOLED with HD resolution, similar in size to that of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra but larger than what is currently available in the OPPO Find N2 Flip, which has a 3.26-inch panel.

GALAXY Z FLIP 5: TECHNICAL SHEET (PUMPED)

display: internal: AMOLED 6.7″ FHD+, refresh rate up to 120Hz with hole for camera External: AMOLED 3.4″ HD

mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memory: 8GB of RAM 128/256GB internal

resistence: IP58

IP58 os: Android 13 with One UI 5.1

Android 13 with One UI 5.1 connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, aGPS

5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, aGPS DeX support: Yes

Yes cameras: external: 12MP main 12MP ultra wide angle internal: 12 megapixel wide angle

drums: 3,700mAh with 15W or 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging.

3,700mAh with 15W or 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging. size: 165×71.8×6.7mm when open

165×71.8×6.7mm when open weight: 187g

The internal display will remain a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Also on this leaflet, moreover, the new hinge would be foreseen which will allow a complete closure of the two parts. To complete the specifications, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor supported by 8/128GB and 8/256GB of RAM and storage, a 3,700mAh battery with fast charginga main camera and an ultra wide-angle camera, both 12 megapixels and an internal 12 megapixel camera.

GALAXY WATCH 6 AND GALAXY WATCH 6 CLASSIC

According to the latest press renders, there will also be two new smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will once again have a rotating bezel, not provided for the “basic” version.





The two devices will always have a circular design and interchangeable straps. Furthermore, from the images it would seem that the display bezels are thinner. According to previous rumors, the Galaxy Watch 6 will probably be equipped with Exynos W930 processor.

GALAXY TAB S9 ULTRA

The unofficial press images would also confirm the arrival of the new one Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, probably together also from a “plus” version and a lower-end model.

A render published in the past months

The ultra version should have a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with WQXGA+ resolution (2960 x 1848 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X type RAM and 11,200mAh battery with 45W recharge. The Tab S9+, on the other hand, should have a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, again with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Tab S9 would instead have an 11-inch display.

GALAXY BUDS 3

We conclude with headphones Galaxy Buds 3, very similar from an aesthetic point of view compared to the current generation. In the press images they are shown in white but it is likely that they will also be produced in other color variants. At the moment, there is no information regarding the hardware features.