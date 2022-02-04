Samsung unleashed: 5 Galaxy A smartphones on the way

There is not only the Galaxy S series in the thoughts of Samsung: the South Korean company is well aware of this, which continues to gain important market shares precisely with mid-range smartphones – more than with top-of-the-range ones (just look at the global and European data to realize this). Of course, the biggest revenues are made with flagships, but the numbers, those of sales, are made above all with smartphones belonging to the smaller series. And the Galaxy A range has significant specific gravity for Samsung’s ambitions.

Apparently, there should be several upcoming news. Precisely five, at least according to what reveals the certification obtained by the Asian company from the Russian National Accreditation System. From the documentation published online it can be deduced that the incoming smartphones should be the following (NOTE: DSN are the models intended for the Russian and / or Indian markets):