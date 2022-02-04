Samsung unleashed: 5 Galaxy A smartphones on the way

There is not only the Galaxy S series in the thoughts of Samsung: the South Korean company is well aware of this, which continues to gain important market shares precisely with mid-range smartphones – more than with top-of-the-range ones (just look at the global and European data to realize this). Of course, the biggest revenues are made with flagships, but the numbers, those of sales, are made above all with smartphones belonging to the smaller series. And the Galaxy A range has significant specific gravity for Samsung’s ambitions.
Apparently, there should be several upcoming news. Precisely five, at least according to what reveals the certification obtained by the Asian company from the Russian National Accreditation System. From the documentation published online it can be deduced that the incoming smartphones should be the following (NOTE: DSN are the models intended for the Russian and / or Indian markets):
- SM-A135F / DSN
- SM-A135F / DS
- SM-A235F / DS
- SM-A235F / DSN
- SM-A336B / DSN
- SM-A336B / DS
- SM-A536B / DS And SM-A536E / DS
- SM -A736B / DS
GALAXY A13
SM-A135F will be marketed as Galaxy A13. He has been talked about several times in the past, and it could arrive in April. Actually a Galaxy A13 5G already exists, but is limited to the US market. Who knows that the international version may not share the same specifications as the American one.
Another medium-low-end smartphone, little is known about him despite the first rumors dating back to the end of November. There is talk of a non-5G product, with a 50MP main camera and 5,000mAh battery. The debut is expected in May.
We have some renderings of him, and we know that he should have a 6.4 “Super AMOLED display, four cameras on the back with a 50MP main sensor and 5G connectivity. According to rumors it could be launched as early as March together with Galaxy A53, of which let’s talk to follow.
GALAXY A53
Also in March will arrive (it could arrive, better) Galaxy A53, perhaps the most talked about Galaxy A smartphone of recent weeks. A 6.46 “Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 1200 processor and a 4,860mAh battery are expected. There will be four cameras on the back: 64 + 12 + 5 + 2MP.
The top of the Galaxy A range will be presented in April according to rumors. Traces of it had been lost a bit, since it hasn’t been talked about since December. We expect a smartphone with a 6.7 “display, 108MP main camera and Snapdragon 750G mobile platform. The battery should be 5,000mAh with fast charging at 33W.
You must log in to post a comment.